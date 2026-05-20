Bong Go pushes youth to play sports

"I will continue to support sports – if you have sports in your barangays, I will support them. That is one way for us to keep the youth away from bad habits," Go said.

Retaining his post as the Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Sports, Go highlights that sports serve as a powerful tool in driving youth away from harmful influences such as drugs.

He adds the crucial role of athletic events in cultivating values such as dedication and discipline.

The senator consistently advocated for an increased budget for sports programs to significantly improve Filipino athletes' preparation, training, and competitive performance on the international stage while launching effective programs to cultivate the talents of young and aspiring sports enthusiasts at the grassroots level.

“We already have a school in New Clark City – the National Academy of Sports, where I am one of the authors and co-sponsors,” Go stated.

He has likewise championed several legislative measures that aim to institutionalize grassroots sports programs and support young athletes across the country, like the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.

The creation of NAS is under Republic Act No. 11470, which combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, offering a dual path for student-athletes to excel in their sports and academic endeavors.

The senator likewise filed in the 20th Congress his Senate Bill No. 171, which seeks to regionalize the NAS and the SBN 413 which aims to institutionalize the Philippine National Games (PNG) and establish it as a premier national platform to discover, develop, and support Filipino athletic talent, particularly from the grassroots.