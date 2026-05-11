Bong Go backs grassroots sports at PRISAA Games opening

The 2026 PRISAA National Games are being held in Bacolod City from 8 to 15 May, gathering nearly 90 private schools from 18 regions nationwide, with more than 4,000 athletes, coaches, and officials participating in 21 sports disciplines.

The opening ceremony was held at Panaad Park and Stadium.

In his message, Go also recognized the Philippine Sports Commission for supporting programs and competitions that create opportunities for young athletes.

“Events like the PRISAA Games are important because they bring together students from different regions through sportsmanship, discipline, teamwork, and friendship,” the message read.

Go emphasized that many Filipino athletes begin at the grassroots level, with school-based competitions serving as training grounds where young people can hone their skills, build confidence, and pursue bigger opportunities.

“Senator Bong Go, as chairman of the Senate committees on sports and youth, firmly believes that many talented Filipino athletes come from the grassroots level. Through competitions like this, students are given the chance to showcase their abilities, build confidence, and pursue bigger dreams for themselves, their families, and the nation,” the message stated.

Go also reiterated his call for the youth to engage in sports as a positive and productive path.

“As the Senator always says, ‘Get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep us healthy and fit.’ Sports can become a positive outlet for the youth and a powerful tool in guiding them toward a brighter future,” the message added.

He also thanked the athletes, coaches, technical officials, and organizers for their role in staging the games.

“To all the athletes, coaches, technical officials, and organizers, thank you for your hard work and dedication in making this event possible. Your commitment continues to inspire the next generation of Filipino athletes,” the message read.

Go’s sports agenda has focused on athlete welfare, sports infrastructure, youth development, and strengthening pathways from grassroots competitions to national and international platforms.

Among the measures he authored and co-sponsored is Republic Act No. 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports to develop student-athletes through quality secondary education integrated with a specialized sports curriculum.

The law established the academy’s main campus at the New Clark City Sports Complex in Capas, Tarlac.

Go also filed Senate Bill No. 171, or the proposed National Academy of Sports Regional Expansion Act of 2025, which seeks to establish regional campuses nationwide, particularly in the Visayas and Mindanao.

He likewise sponsored Senate Bill No. 1743, which has already passed third reading in the Senate and aims to provide inclusive incentives for medalists, including para-athletes.

Other measures filed by Go include Senate Bill No. 413, or the proposed Philippine National Games Act, and Senate Bill No. 678, or the proposed National Tertiary Games Act, both aimed at strengthening grassroots and collegiate sports development.

As sponsor of the sports budget in the Senate, Go has also pushed for funding for the repair and improvement of major sports facilities, including the Rizal Memorial Coliseum and Philsports Arena.