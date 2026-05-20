4.8 quake jolts Pilar waters

The quake was also felt in parts of Southern Leyte, where Intensity II was recorded in San Francisco and San Ricardo, described by PHIVOLCS as “slightly felt.”

State seismologists said shaking may have been experienced in areas near the epicenter, including locations about 21 kilometers from Santa Monica and 26 kilometers from San Benito.

PHIVOLCS said no damage is expected from the quake and no aftershocks are anticipated.