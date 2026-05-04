6.1-magnitude quake shakes Eastern Visayas

TACLOBAN CITY – A strong magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolted Eastern Visayas, sending people scrambling out of buildings at 2:09 PM on Monday, 4 May 2026.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) located the epicenter northeast of San Julian in Eastern Samar.
Many mall-goers at Robinsons Place Tacloban and nearby establishments were seen rushing out of buildings while the ground was shaking.
Based on the records of its instruments, Phivolcs reported an Intensity V in Can-Avid, Eastern Samar; the towns of Dulag and Alangalang in Leyte; and Gandara, Samar.
Intensity IV was recorded in the towns of Abuyog, Palo, and Carigara in Leyte.
The earthquake was also felt as Intensity III in Naval, Biliran; Hernani, Eastern Samar; Ormoc City, Hilongos, Albuera, Baybay, Villaba, and Isabel in Leyte; Sorsogon City, Bulusan, Sorsogon; and Malitbog, San Francisco, Hinundayan, and Sogod in Southern Leyte.