6.1-magnitude quake shakes Eastern Visayas

Many mall-goers at Robinsons Place Tacloban and nearby establishments were seen rushing out of buildings while the ground was shaking.

Based on the records of its instruments, Phivolcs reported an Intensity V in Can-Avid, Eastern Samar; the towns of Dulag and Alangalang in Leyte; and Gandara, Samar.

Intensity IV was recorded in the towns of Abuyog, Palo, and Carigara in Leyte.

The earthquake was also felt as Intensity III in Naval, Biliran; Hernani, Eastern Samar; Ormoc City, Hilongos, Albuera, Baybay, Villaba, and Isabel in Leyte; Sorsogon City, Bulusan, Sorsogon; and Malitbog, San Francisco, Hinundayan, and Sogod in Southern Leyte.