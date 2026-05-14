A mall stop turns into playful fashion takeover

P-pop girl group Eleven11, along with members Ciej, Jade, Swaggy and Audrey, were spotted casually browsing through the racks.Most retail activations promise “an experience.” What they usually deliver is a rack, a playlist, and the hope you’ll buy a shirt. OXGN, to its credit, understood the assignment, and then turned the volume up.
From 24 to 26 April, SM Mall of Asia’s OXGN boutique converted from a shopping spot to more of a low-stakes nightlife experiment for the three-day “OXGN on Tour.” By day two, the pop-up had shed any pretense of being a store. It was loud, crowded, and socially lubricated, the kind of place where you arrive to browse and somehow end up staying for a drink you didn’t plan on having.
Ah yes, the drinks. At the center of it all sat a pop-up bar handing out shooters, mocktails, and cocktails with the generosity of someone else footing the bill. It’s a clever and cost-efficient tactic to be very real, as people linger longer when their hands are occupied. Add a deck spinner in the form of DJ Ralph, joining forces with MC MJ, threading together a set that knew its audience, and suddenly the line between retail and rave becomes delightfully blurred.
Then, just as things threatened to plateau, live music arrived. Filipino rapper and hip-hop artist BECAUSE took the stage, and the event tipped fully into showcase territory as he performed his 2019 and 2020 classic hits “BMW” and “Esmi” among others. Even one of the emerging P-pop girl groups was there. Eleven11 and their members Ciej, Jade, Swaggy, and Audrey were casually skimming through racks, with a drink in one hand, caorsing through the space as if it’s no different from BGC’s party spots. It’s one thing to sell clothes, it’s another to embed them in a moment where people are already moving, already part of something that feels vaguely communal.
Behind the noise is a fairly clear strategy with OXGN finally adapting to the current street fashion mood as it isn’t pretending to dictate culture, it’s eavesdropping on it. Dance, hip-hop, the usual suspects of youth identity, these aren’t references, they’re source material with the clothes following that lead.
By the end, what OXGN managed was not subtle, but it was effective. The space filled, the crowd stayed, and the racks, almost incidentally, mattered less than the atmosphere around them.