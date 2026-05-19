Solon denies anti-Sara vote triggered exit

One of the lawmakers who resigned from the House of Representatives on Monday denied that his vote to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte factored into his decision to step down.
1TAHANAN Partylist Rep. Nathaniel Oducado said his resignation was mainly due to his medical condition, which he claimed worsened because of his workload since the start of the campaign period.
“I’ve been getting dizzy over the past few months. I’ve never stopped campaigning since October 2024, and even while serving in office, as seen in my social media posts, I go to at least two provinces every week to ensure that we address the concerns of those who supported us,” he said.
Oducado said his family has a history of lung disease and noted that he also suffers from asthma.
He admitted receiving frustrated messages from supporters in Cebu and Mindanao but insisted the backlash did not influence his decision.
“As leaders, we need to stand by difficult decisions. It’s one of the things I accepted when I decided to run for this position,” he said.
He added that the impeachment vote was a partylist decision because they wanted Duterte to address the allegations against her.