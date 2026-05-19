Solon denies VP Duterte impeach vote factored in resignation

“I’ve been getting dizzy the past few months po, I’ve never stopped campaigning starting October of 2024, and even nung nakaupo po tayo, makikita naman po natin sa social media post ko na I go to at least two provinces every week to ensure na we address the concerns of yung nag suporta po samin,” he said.

Oducado noted that his family had a medical history related to lung disease, stating that he himself had asthma.

Asked why he chose to resign instead of just pumping the brakes a bit and slowing down, the solon said that it was not necessarily his personality to work at a moderate pace.

He further maintained that the decision was ultimately meant for him to spend more time with his family particularly as his kids were slowly growing up.

No Pressure to Resign

Upon the announcement being made public during the plenary session Monday night, rumors swirled that Oducado may have been pressured to resign due to his stance on the Vice President’s impeachment.

To that, he revealed that he had received frustrated messages from their supporters in Cebu and Mindanao regarding his vote but maintained that it was not a part of his thought process.

“As leaders we need to stand by difficult decisions eh, its one of the things na inaccept ko naman when I decided to run for this position,” he said.

Oducado went on to explain that the vote was actually a partylist decision as he said that they wanted to hear the side of Duterte concerning the allegations that were raised against her.

The solon said that there remains no regret with the decision that he made but does feel some grief in being unable to continue the work that he started as a lawmaker.

Oducado, however, mentioned that several other lawmakers have reached out to him who are eager to pick up from where he left off.

“I’ve received several calls from fellow congressman kanina na they are willing to continue yung bills na sinubmit ko,” he said.

“Very happy with the calls of Cong. Niko Daza and Cong. JC Abalos na gusto nilang ipatuloy yung mga programs and at the same time bills ko na unique for the Filipino people,” he added.

Aside from Oducado, PINOY WORKERS Rep. Franz Legazpi also issued his resignation from the House on 18 May.

Legazpi has yet to formally address his resignation.