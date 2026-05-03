Erice opts out of VP Duterte impeachment proceedings

“Ayokong maging kabahagi ng mga alipores ng bawat dinastiya na ito sa kanilang laro, at sa tingin ko ay may mas mahalagang bagay na dapat pag-usapan sa Kongreso,” he said during an interview on a radio program on Sunday.

(I don’t want to be part of the henchmen of both dynasties in their game, and I think there are more important issues that must be discussed in Congress.)

“Ako’y hindi magpa-participate sa impeachment process na ito,” he added.

(I won’t be participating in this impeachment process.)

The solon further asserted that the investigation into the Vice President over her alleged wrongdoings is not truly a pursuit of accountability, but instead serves the interests of major political families in the Philippines.

Erice also said he will skip any meetings of the Liberal Party, a coalition he has long been part of, regarding its stance on the impeachment.

On Monday, 4 May, the House Committee on Justice is set to conduct a hearing to approve the committee report, resolution, and articles of impeachment before these are transmitted to the House plenary for final voting.

If the documents secure a one-third vote from lawmakers, they will be forwarded to the Senate, which will serve as the impeachment court for Duterte.