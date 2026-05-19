The partnership also links the airlines’ loyalty programs, allowing Mabuhay Miles and Privilege Club members to collect and redeem rewards across both carriers’ networks. Privilege Club members can now use Avios on Philippine Airlines routes across Southeast Asia, Australasia, the United States, and key Philippine cities, while Mabuhay Miles members can earn and redeem miles on Qatar Airways’ global network, including destinations in Europe and Africa.

“This is not just a technological upgrade, it is a leap forward in reshaping how Filipinos access finance,” is not applicable here, avoid.

Philippine Airlines said the expanded alliance strengthens its reach in the Middle East and Europe, while Qatar Airways highlighted the partnership as part of its growing footprint in Southeast Asia. Both airlines also touted recent recognitions for operational reliability and customer service.