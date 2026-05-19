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OFWs get easier access to loans

DEPARTMENT of Migrant Workers says the returning overseas Filipino workers are part of ongoing government repatriation efforts amid Middle East tensions.
Photo courtesy of Reuters
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Overseas Filipino workers (OFW) will soon have easier access to government business financing and livelihood assistance programs under an agreement signed by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and the Small Business Corporation of the Department of Trade and Industry.

DEPARTMENT of Migrant Workers says the returning overseas Filipino workers are part of ongoing government repatriation efforts amid Middle East tensions.
Pasig hosts new OWWA helpdesk for faster OFW assistance

The agreement seeks to make access to the OFW Negosyo Fund easier through improved referral procedures among regional offices, Negosyo Centers, provincial help desks and reintegration centers.

Officials said the initiative aims to reduce delays and improve coordination among agencies handling livelihood and reintegration assistance.

DEPARTMENT of Migrant Workers says the returning overseas Filipino workers are part of ongoing government repatriation efforts amid Middle East tensions.
OWWA, BDO renew pact to boost OFW support

The initiative also includes measures to improve the capability of regional offices in delivering assistance and business support services to migrant workers nationwide.

The OFW Negosyo Fund is part of the government’s reintegration program for OFWs seeking long-term livelihood opportunities after working abroad.

OFW Negosyo Fund
OFW reintegration program
OWWA DTI Partnership
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