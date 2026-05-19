OFWs get easier access to loans

Overseas Filipino workers (OFW) will soon have easier access to government business financing and livelihood assistance programs under an agreement signed by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and the Small Business Corporation of the Department of Trade and Industry.
The agreement seeks to make access to the OFW Negosyo Fund easier through improved referral procedures among regional offices, Negosyo Centers, provincial help desks and reintegration centers.
Officials said the initiative aims to reduce delays and improve coordination among agencies handling livelihood and reintegration assistance.
The initiative also includes measures to improve the capability of regional offices in delivering assistance and business support services to migrant workers nationwide.
The OFW Negosyo Fund is part of the government’s reintegration program for OFWs seeking long-term livelihood opportunities after working abroad.