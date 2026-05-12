Pasig hosts new OWWA helpdesk for faster OFW assistance

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has opened a helpdesk in Pasig City to make government services more accessible to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families in the city.
The initiative aims to provide on-site assistance for concerns such as membership inquiries, benefits processing, reintegration programs, and other welfare services for OFWs.
The help desk will be stationed at the Pasig City government’s temporary office in Bridgetowne East, where residents can directly seek guidance and support without traveling to OWWA’s main offices.
City information advisories said the helpdesk is part of efforts to strengthen coordination between OWWA and local government units in delivering frontline services to migrant workers and their families.
According to the advisory, the setup is designed to streamline assistance for OFWs, particularly those who need help with documentation, benefits claims, and program referrals.
OWWA has long maintained hotlines and regional offices nationwide, but the Pasig helpdesk adds a localized layer of service intended to improve accessibility for beneficiaries in Metro Manila.
Local officials said the presence of the helpdesk reflects continued efforts to bring government services closer to communities with a high concentration of OFW families, reducing processing time and the need for long-distance travel.
The initiative is part of broader government efforts to expand support mechanisms for migrant workers, who contribute significantly to the Philippine economy through remittances and overseas employment.