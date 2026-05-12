Pasig hosts new OWWA helpdesk for faster OFW assistance

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has opened a helpdesk in Pasig City to make government services more accessible to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families in the city.

The initiative aims to provide on-site assistance for concerns such as membership inquiries, benefits processing, reintegration programs, and other welfare services for OFWs.

The help desk will be stationed at the Pasig City government’s temporary office in Bridgetowne East, where residents can directly seek guidance and support without traveling to OWWA’s main offices.