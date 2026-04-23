OWWA, BDO renew pact to boost OFW support

Caunan noted that BDO has long supported OWWA programs, including pre-departure orientation seminars that provide financial literacy to workers.

“With this memorandum of understanding, we hope this partnership goes beyond providing financial access… making programs more accessible and responsive,” she added.

For her part, BDO Senior Vice President and Remittance Head Genie Gloria said the agreement builds on more than two decades of cooperation.

“Today's signing… is not the beginning, but actually the restart of everything that we have been doing since 2006,” Gloria said.

She added that nearly half of remittances to the Philippines are coursed through BDO accounts.

“And because of that, I would like to also say thank you again to our OFWs,” she said.

The partnership aims to expand financial access and support services for OFWs, reinforcing their role in the country’s economy.