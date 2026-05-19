NAPOLCOM welcomes additional complaint filed vs. 'Francis Leo Marcos,' 9 others

According to authorities, the case stemmed from an ongoing investigation conducted by CIDG in coordination with the PNP Supervisory Office for Security and Investigation Agencies following earlier findings involving alleged unauthorized security operations linked to Mangusin.

Prior to the filing of the latest complaint, NAPOLCOM had coordinated closely with CIDG regarding Mangusin’s alleged unauthorized use of police uniforms, reported use of multiple identities and identification documents, and allegations involving unauthorized security personnel.

Mangusin was previously presented by NAPOLCOM and CIDG following his arrest over 12 counts of Cyber-Related Unjust Vexation under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Ralph Calinisan said the filing of additional charges demonstrates the government’s commitment to protecting institutional integrity and enforcing accountability.

“Hindi maaaring gamitin o abusuhin ang pangalan, uniporme, at sistema ng pamahalaan para manlinlang ng publiko. Kapag may paglabag sa batas at may pananagutan, kikilos ang gobyerno. Walang puwang ang pagpapanggap at iligal na operasyon sa ilalim ng batas,” Calinisan said.

He added that NAPOLCOM will continue coordinating with CIDG, SOSIA, and other government agencies to ensure the proper investigation and prosecution of all related violations.