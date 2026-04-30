Napolcom blocks ‘harassment’ complaint vs Tondo raid operatives

To recall, the complaint stemmed from a 24 March enforcement operation at the Coliseo de Manila in Vitas, Tondo.

Records show the CIDG-NCR conducted the raid as part of a legitimate entrapment operation targeting e-sabong. The action resulted in the arrest of 28 alleged operators and 136 bettors.

Napolcom Commissioner Ralph Calinisan said the commission would not allow administrative remedies to be used as tools for harassing officers performing their duties.

“Napolcom will not allow itself to be used as an instrument for harassment against police officers who are lawfully discharging their sworn duties,” Calinisan said.

“While we remain resolute in our mandate to discipline erring personnel within the PNP, we are equally committed to protecting our officers from baseless and retaliatory complaints,” he added.

The commission stated that its findings affirm the legality of the operation and reinforce the principle that administrative processes must not be exploited to undermine law enforcement.

Meantime, the Philippine National Police has maintained throughout the process that the raid was conducted in accordance with lawful procedures and existing regulations.