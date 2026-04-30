NAPOLCOM clears CIDG-NCR in Tondo e-sabong operation

The complaint was filed by officials of the Coliseo de Manila cockpit arena in Vitas, Tondo, following the enforcement operation.

Authorities said the operation was a legitimate entrapment activity against illegal e-sabong operations, which led to the arrest of 28 alleged operators and 136 bettors.

The Philippine National Police maintained that the operation was conducted in accordance with lawful procedures and existing regulations.

NAPOLCOM Commissioner Ralph Calinisan said the commission would not allow administrative complaints to be used to harass law enforcers.

“NAPOLCOM will not allow itself to be used as an instrument for harassment against police officers who are lawfully discharging their sworn duties. While we remain resolute in our mandate to discipline erring personnel within the PNP, we are equally committed to protecting our officers from baseless and retaliatory complaints,” Calinisan said.

He added that upholding justice means ensuring accountability where warranted while protecting officers performing their duties.

The commission said its findings affirm the legality of the CIDG-NCR operation and stressed that administrative processes should not be used to undermine legitimate law enforcement actions.