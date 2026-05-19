LTFRB suspends bus firm units following crash

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) announced Tuesday it has suspended the operations of a passenger bus company for 30 days following a road crash at the Kamuning Bus Station’s southbound lane.
The 30-day suspension order affects 18 units owned by Baclaran Metrolink Bus.
“In the spirit of fairness and due process, we are giving the bus company and the driver the opportunity to explain,” LTFRB chairperson Vigor Mendoza II said. “We already gave them the notice and we are expecting compliance in the soonest possible time.”
Under a show-cause order issued by the agency, the owner and operator of Baclaran Metrolink Bus must submit their driver’s explanation to avoid further penalties.
The driver told police authorities that a miscalculation occurred when the bus crashed into the right side of a barrier while he was looking at his left side mirror.