LTFRB suspends UV Express unit after fatal Cubao crash

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has ordered a 30-day suspension of a UV Express operator and its driver after their unit crashed into a concrete post in Cubao, Quezon City on 18 April, leaving 21 passengers injured and one dead.
“We want to know if this has something to do with the roadworthiness of the motor vehicle or if the driver is at fault. We will find out in the course of the investigation,” LTFRB Chairman Vigor Mendoza II said.
The crash occurred at about 2:14 p.m. at the corner of 15th Avenue and P. Tuazon in Barangay San Roque, Cubao.
Following the incident, the LTFRB issued a show cause order requiring the operator to explain why its franchise should not be suspended or canceled.
The operator was also directed to require the driver to submit a written explanation as part of the probe into possible reckless driving, along with vehicle maintenance records, drug test results and proof of attendance in a road safety seminar.
A hearing has been set for 6 May. Noncompliance may result in a P5,000 fine, the LTFRB said.