LTFRB suspends UV Express unit after fatal Cubao crash

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has ordered a 30-day suspension of a UV Express operator and its driver after their unit crashed into a concrete post in Cubao, Quezon City on 18 April, leaving 21 passengers injured and one dead.

“We want to know if this has something to do with the roadworthiness of the motor vehicle or if the driver is at fault. We will find out in the course of the investigation,” LTFRB Chairman Vigor Mendoza II said.