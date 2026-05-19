Bus firm involved in EDSA Busway road crash suspended

“In the spirit of fairness and due process, we are giving the bus company and the driver the opportunity to explain. We already gave them the notice and we are expecting compliance in the soonest possible time,” Chairman Vigor Mendoza II said.

Under the issued show-cause order (SCO), the owner and operator of Baclaran Metrolink Bus were instructed to include their driver’s explanation to avoid being penalized over the incident.

The testimony of the driver to the police authorities revealed that miscalculation appeared as the bus crashed on the right side of the barrier while the driver looked at the left side mirror.

Initial reports from the authorities found that a total of 12 concrete barriers and a plastic barrier were damaged as a result of the road crash with the bus conductor pinned against the bus and the barrier.

“We will determine at the course of the investigation the mental and physical fitness of the driver as well as the road worthiness of the bus,” the LTFRB Chairman said.

The agency also added that the incident affected the smooth flow of traffic in the area until the road was cleared at 7:00 P.M.

Following the incident, the driver was tasked to undergo a drug test and road safety seminars while the bus firm, on the other hand, was tasked to surrender the license plate of the involved unit five days after the receipt of the SCO.

The LTFRB stated in the SCO that the hearing for the case is set on Thursday, 28 May and failure to attend or comply would result in the fine of P5,000.