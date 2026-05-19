Korean buildup awaits Filipino netters

Also joining the women’s team are Shyryn Salazar and Hilary Paas.

Meanwhile, Southeast Asian Games medalists Joseph Arcilla and Mark Anthony Alcoseba banner the men’s squad along with Dheo Talatayod, Samuel Nuguit and Sherwin Nuguit.

“We’ll be the main players for the women’s soft tennis team. I hope we can finally win an Asian Games gold this time,” Zoleta said in a phone conversation.

“Actually, for me, it’s really all about the Asian Games. I already have medals from all the major events — the World Championships, Asian Championships, and SEA Games — but I still don’t have one from the Asian Games.”

Even without her sister Bambi, who took a break from the sport to focus on her career, Zoleta said she remains optimistic about their chances as the Asian Games medal remains the only major achievement missing from their squad’s collection.

“Any medal, any color, as long as we get one. Even if it’s not for me personally, I’ll still be happy if my teammates win a medal,” Zoleta said.