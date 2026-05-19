Braza, Magtubo rule Speed Series

Both are with the Far Eastern University athletics team and part of the Philippine track and field unit.

“This is really challenging because you’ll be running the road not unlike in the oval,” said Braza, a bronze medal winner in the 1,500-meter run during the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

Braza and Magno were joined by fellow participant Dhem AJ Monton of Jose Rizal University, Speed Series race official Worship Acosta, and Allan Majadillas, chief operating officer of the organizing One Of A Kind Asia in the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday at the Philippine Sports Commission media room.