Mendioro, Roda top Manila Leg 2

Dickiyas Mendioro and Jessa Mae Roda outran the pack and ruled the 21K division of the Sante Barley Trilogy Run Asia 2026 Manila Leg 2 on Sunday at the SM Mall of Asia Complex.

Mendioro was the fastest among the men as he crossed the finish line in one hour, 12 minutes and 17 seconds narrowly ahead of Ritchie Estampador (1:13:48) and Edsel Moral (1:15:33).