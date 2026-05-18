Mendioro, Roda top Manila Leg 2

Dickiyas Mendioro and Jessa Mae Roda outran the pack and ruled the 21K division of the Sante Barley Trilogy Run Asia 2026 Manila Leg 2 on Sunday at the SM Mall of Asia Complex.
Mendioro was the fastest among the men as he crossed the finish line in one hour, 12 minutes and 17 seconds narrowly ahead of Ritchie Estampador (1:13:48) and Edsel Moral (1:15:33).
Roda, meanwhile, was the pacesetter among the women as she clocked in at 1:24:04, in front of Maricar Camacho (1:30:15) and Eloi Cusi (1:33:41).
It's another strong turnout for the Sante Barley Trilogy Run Asia series, which has Gatorade as official sports drink, Cristalino Spring as official hydration partner, SM Mall of Asia, SM MOA Complex, and SM Active Hub as official venue partners, the Philippine Reclamation Authority as official location partner, and is supported by PAGCOR and Department of Tourism, as it continues to attract thousands of runners through its progressive multi-leg format designed to help participants gradually build endurance throughout the year.
"We're happy to sustain the momentum we got from the first leg and it only sets us up for a more vibrant leg three," RUNRIO president Rio de la Cruz said.
Vincent Arvin Avestruz led the men’s 10K in 32:35, ahead of Noli Torre (34:26) and Welfred Esporma (36:00), while Edna Magtubo won the women's side in 40:43, followed by Nicole Diloy (44:56) and Melody Lantad (45:09).