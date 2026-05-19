BDO, Mastercard celebrate 20 years powering OFW remittances

“For the last 20 years, the collaboration between BDO and Mastercard has helped serve overseas Filipinos — over 4 million of them — and we look forward to the next 20 years of working with BDO,” said Jason Crasto.

The partnership also extends to everyday banking, with millions of BDO ATM cards carrying the Mastercard logo used locally and overseas for remittances, purchases, and other transactions.

“At the heart of our 20-year collaboration with Mastercard is a shared commitment to serve our kabayans,” said Genie Gloria, senior vice president and head of remittance at BDO.

Both companies said they are working on new digital payment solutions aimed at improving security, convenience, and accessibility for Filipinos handling cross-border transactions, with more innovations expected to roll out in 2026.