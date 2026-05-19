Ayala bets on sustainability to cushion rising energy costs

The conglomerate said investments in renewable energy, electric vehicles, and energy-efficient operations are helping reduce exposure to volatile oil prices while generating operational savings across the Ayala Group. According to Ayala Corporation Chief Social Infrastructure Officer Paolo Borromeo, sustainability has become “a practical way to manage today’s challenges” by improving efficiency and supporting more stable services for consumers.

Ayala’s renewable energy arm ACEN has expanded its portfolio to 7 gigawatts, while units such as Bank of the Philippine Islands and Globe Telecom have shifted branches and cell sites to renewable power. The group also highlighted the growing adoption of electric vehicles through ACMobility, saying EVs can deliver up to 70 percent savings compared to gasoline-powered vehicles when charged at home.

Ayala said the initiatives form part of broader efforts to create more resilient and cost-efficient solutions for Filipino consumers amid ongoing global energy uncertainties.