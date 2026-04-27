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How Ayala Malls is advancing sustainable, energy-efficient solutions

A reimagined destination for shopping, dining and leisure — anchored by Ayala Malls Nuvali, a super regional mall seamlessly integrated with the lakeside, Seda Hotel and future office towers.
A reimagined destination for shopping, dining and leisure — anchored by Ayala Malls Nuvali, a super regional mall seamlessly integrated with the lakeside, Seda Hotel and future office towers.
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Rising energy costs, climate risks, and stricter regulations are pushing commercial developments to prioritize efficiency and resilience. For Ayala Land, sustainability has long been embedded in how its malls are planned, built, and operated.

By 2025, 98% of Ayala Malls run on renewable energy, significantly reducing reliance on conventional power while delivering potential annual savings of up to ₱180 million. This shift reflects a long-term operational strategy rather than a pilot effort.

A reimagined destination for shopping, dining and leisure — anchored by Ayala Malls Nuvali, a super regional mall seamlessly integrated with the lakeside, Seda Hotel and future office towers.
Ayala Land trims expansion, eyes stable returns
A reimagined destination for shopping, dining and leisure — anchored by Ayala Malls Nuvali, a super regional mall seamlessly integrated with the lakeside, Seda Hotel and future office towers.
Ayala Land boosts mobility systems to ease urban commute

The company is also expanding on-site solar capacity, with 13 malls already equipped and more projects in development, supporting greater energy security and reduced dependence on centralized power.

Efficiency measures—such as LED lighting, smart controls, and energy-efficient systems—help manage consumption even as the portfolio grows. New malls are also designed with sustainability features, including green certifications, solar readiness, and water reuse systems.

Together, these efforts have lowered emissions, water use, and waste, strengthening long-term performance while helping maintain stable operations and profitability amid rising costs and external pressures.

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