How Ayala Malls is advancing sustainable, energy-efficient solutions

Rising energy costs, climate risks, and stricter regulations are pushing commercial developments to prioritize efficiency and resilience. For Ayala Land, sustainability has long been embedded in how its malls are planned, built, and operated.

By 2025, 98% of Ayala Malls run on renewable energy, significantly reducing reliance on conventional power while delivering potential annual savings of up to ₱180 million. This shift reflects a long-term operational strategy rather than a pilot effort.