Arespacochaga named Gilas Women U18 coach

TNT assistant coach Sandy Arespacochaga will be calling the shots for the Gilas Pilipinas Women U18 squad as the Philippines hosts the FIBA Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers in Bacolod from 2 to 6 June.

Arespacochaga, who also serves as an assistant coach for Ateneo de Manila University, is back as he will be handling a squad that is bannered by Tiffany Reyes and Sophia Dignadice.

The last time the 51-year-old was head coach of a national team was at the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup in Greece where he handled the likes of Kai Sotto, AJ Edu and Carlo Tamayo, who are now core members of Gilas Pilipinas.