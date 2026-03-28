SBP hands Aquino pink slip

Aquino’s recent tour of duty was in the FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament from 11 to 17 March in Lyon France where the Philippines finished with a 1-5 win-loss record.

“The SBP thanks coach Patrick Aquino for everything that he has done for the program and for all his efforts in the development of women’s basketball in the country. But now it’s time to move forward and do more for Gilas Pilipinas Women and the entire women’s basketball community in the country,” Vargas said.

“The landscape of women’s basketball is changing as we’re seeing Filipina talent sprouting from all over the world. The talent of our Filipina players is also being recognized as doors are opening for them all over the world.”

“We need to harness all of this into our team. This is a crucial period where we really need to invest in the growth of our women’s program as we look forward to hosting the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup in 2027.”

Gilas Women have had a fruitful stint under Aquino’s watch.

The Philippines won three Southeast Asian Games gold medals in 2019 in Manila, in 2022 in Hanoi and 2025 in Thailand and a silver in 2023 in Cambodia.

Aquino also made sure both senior and junior squads of Gilas Women are in Division A joining powerhouses Japan, South Korea, China and Australia.

Stars like Jack Animam, Afril Bernardino, Ella Fajardo and Naomi Panganiban all flourished under Aquino’s tenure.

SBP executive director Erika Dy said they will review the candidates for the head coaching spot to ensure the program will continue to thrive.