Aquino focused on new Gilas role

The 54-year-old mentor once led National University to six straight titles in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) from 2014 to 2019 behind the likes of Jack Animam and Afril Bernardino, who are also listed in the Gilas program.

“There are a lot of schools, but not yet. I don’t want to go yet,” Aquino said in a phone conversation.

“I’m just happy to contribute or represent the country for that much.”

Aquino wishes the best for whoever will succeed him and hopes to elevate the squad higher than what they have achieved in the past.

“Of course, first of all, what I told them was to take care of the girls. I hope the program will continue with what we’ve been doing,” said Aquino, who will be working alongside national grassroots program director Norman Black.

“I hope the performance will have greater heights than what we’ve done.”

Whoever succeeds Aquino will have a tough test ahead this year.

The Philippines will next compete in the FIBA Women’s Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament in August and the 19th Asian Games in Japan in September.

Gilas Women are also set to defend home court for the 2027 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup in Manila.