Popular C-drama actors of 2026

2026 has seen a strong mix of veteran heartthrobs and rising idol-actors dominating the C-drama scene, with CPOPHome’s “Most Popular Chinese Celebrities” and “Famous Chinese Actors” lists serving as a useful barometer of who is trending among fans this year.
The following are some of the most popular C-drama actors right now, based on their current rankings on the list and their recent hits that continue to fuel their buzz this year. Several male stars consistently appear in the top 20, reflecting their popularity among fans both within China and internationally.
Song Weilong
Listed at number one on the list and within the top 10 of its male actors ranking, Song Weilong remains one of the most sought-after C-drama actors in 2026, thanks to his strong fashion presence and romantic lead roles.
Neo Hou (Hou Minghao)
Neo Hou ranks within the top 10 male actors and also appears on the overall celebrity popularity list, underscoring his growth from a web-drama favorite into a mainstream C-drama lead.
Chen Xingxu
Known for his historical and romantic roles, Chen Xingxu places in the top five of the “Chinese Actors” list and is also featured in the broader celebrity rankings, driven by several wuxia and romance dramas from 2025 to 2026.
Zhang Linghe
A breakout C-drama “it-boy,” Zhang Linghe ranks in the top 10 and appears in its celebrity popularity rankings, riding the success of xianxia and romance titles such as Maiden Holmes and Sparkle Love.
Chen Zheyuan
A regular in “top handsome actors” lists, Chen Zheyuan is known for his romantic lead roles and is frequently cited in rankings as one of the most popular young male stars.
Beyond the top tier, a number of familiar C-drama faces continue to maintain strong popularity in 2026, particularly those leading romantic and historical series.
Xu Kai, Bai Jingting, Liu Yuning, Xiao Zhan, Wang Yibo, Wang Anyu, Li Yunrui and Zhang Ruoyun are among those who consistently appear in the extended “Famous Chinese Actors” and “Most Popular Chinese Celebrities” lists, reflecting their enduring fanbases and steady presence in dramas.
It is also worth noting that, for many of these actors, achieving widespread recognition in Mainland China remains a key career goal. As the largest market for C-drama production and streaming, strong domestic popularity often translates into more leading roles, higher earnings, and greater access to top-tier projects and endorsements.
Many of the stars highlighted here — whether they began as idols, web-drama standouts, or film actors — continue to emphasize the importance of building a solid fanbase in Mainland China, recognizing that domestic success is a major driver of long-term career sustainability in the industry.