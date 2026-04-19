Popular C-drama actors of 2026

2026 has seen a strong mix of veteran heartthrobs and rising idol-actors dominating the C-drama scene, with CPOPHome’s “Most Popular Chinese Celebrities” and “Famous Chinese Actors” lists serving as a useful barometer of who is trending among fans this year.

The following are some of the most popular C-drama actors right now, based on their current rankings on the list and their recent hits that continue to fuel their buzz this year. Several male stars consistently appear in the top 20, reflecting their popularity among fans both within China and internationally.