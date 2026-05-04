Free summer art workshops this May

The Museum of Contemporary Art and Design is inviting young and budding creatives to explore their passion and talent in a series of Saturday art workshops for free.

Organized as part of the Summer Arts Festival of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde Center for Social Action, the lineup includes a blend of interactive and fun-filled lectures and hands-on sessions. These were specially curated to introduce fresh minds and enthusiasts to diverse art forms and encourage them to foster and showcase their ingenuity and imagination.