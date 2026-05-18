Vinny Marcos turns 29

“Happy 29th, Vinny! Forever proud of the kind, loving, and sweet man you’ve become. Watching you grow has been one of the greatest joys of my life,” she said.

“Always know that no matter how tall and independent you get… you’ll always be my baby boy. Love you to the moon and back. Happy birthday, anak!” she added.

The President also extended a heartfelt greeting, describing Vinny as adventurous yet grounded.

“Sometimes he’s in the mountains, sometimes by the sea, sometimes you don’t know where he’s ended up,” Mr. Marcos said.

He added that despite Vinny’s adventurous nature, he remains humble and kind.

“But no matter how far your adventures take you, you’ve always stayed grounded, kind and full of life — and you leave a little happiness with the people you meet along the way,” he said.

“Your mum and I are very proud of the man you’ve become. Keep exploring, keep chasing new adventures, and try not to disappear on us for too long,” the President added. “Love you, son!”