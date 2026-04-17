33 years after, love still in full bloom

Away from the noise of governance and public life, the anniversary became less about spectacle and more about the small, steady rhythms that define a shared life.

“Built a life, raised a family, and kept the love alive, 33 years strong!” the First Lady wrote, distilling decades into a single line that reads as both celebration and testament.

Yet it was a gesture almost disarmingly simple: a bouquet the President handpicked, not from a curated shop but from a local market, that took center stage.

For Mrs. Marcos, it was this detail that lingered. After years of receiving elaborate arrangements, this one stood apart, chosen personally, given thoughtfully, and imbued with a kind of intimacy that only time can deepen.

“After 33 years, it’s the quiet gestures that stay with you,” she reflected, describing the flowers as “simple, thoughtful, and full of love.”

The remark carried a certain universality, a reminder that even in the most public of lives, affection often reveals itself in the most private of ways.

It’s the journey that matters

For the President, the anniversary was also an occasion for gratitude. In his message, the Chief Executive looked back not just on the years, but on the journey, one marked by shifting seasons of family and duty.

“Through every season, in family, in work, and in everything in between, we have walked it together,” he wrote, describing his wife as a constant presence: steady, perceptive, and quietly attentive to both family and the wider world.

Thirty-three years on, theirs is a partnership shaped as much by public responsibility as by private endurance.

And in Baguio City, where the fog rolls in softly and time seems to slow, the story of that partnership found its latest chapter not in ceremony, but in stillness, in flowers, and in the quiet language of staying.

Long before the presidency and the weight of public office, their story began in a city far from home.

A frequent visitor to New York City, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met Liza Araneta in 1986, when both their lives were in transition. Liza was then working as a barrister, while Bongbong was in the United States accompanying his mother, former First Lady Imelda Romualdez Marcos, as she awaited the resolution of her legal case.

It was there, amid uncertainty and distance from home, that their paths crossed — an encounter that would eventually grow into a partnership that would span decades.

Looking back now, the President’s words on their anniversary carried the quiet weight of that shared history.

“Happy anniversary, Liza. Thank you for the life we have built together,” he wrote—a simple line that echoed a journey shaped not only by time, but by circumstance, endurance, and choice.