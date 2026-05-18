US eyes first Pax Silica industrial hub in New Clark City

Bases Conversion and Development Authority president and chief executive officer Jake Bingcang and Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo accompanied Helberg during the inspection.

Officials said the planned industrial hub is expected to support emerging industries in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and future-ready technologies.

The project forms part of ongoing engagements tied to the Pax Silica initiative and expanding strategic cooperation and investment opportunities in New Clark City.

The hub is planned within a 4,000-acre, or 1,619-hectare, Economic Security Zone being developed inside New Clark City.

The zone is envisioned as a major center for AI innovation, semiconductor manufacturing, and advanced technology supply chains.

Dubbed the “Golden Node,” the development is described as a new framework for AI-native investment acceleration.

The project will focus on processing critical minerals such as nickel, cobalt, and copper within the country, while also advancing local semiconductor packaging and AI-driven cloud and computing infrastructure.

The BCDA and the Board of Investments are targeting groundbreaking and operational rollout before the end of 2028.

Strategically located within the Luzon Economic Corridor, the proposed hub sits between the New Clark City Sports Hub and Clark International Airport.

The Pax Silica initiative, launched in December 2025, is a US-led coalition of partner countries aimed at strengthening supply chains for semiconductors, artificial intelligence infrastructure, critical minerals, and advanced manufacturing.

Officials said the initiative seeks to reduce “coercive dependencies” on foreign adversaries while promoting resilient and innovation-driven technology ecosystems.