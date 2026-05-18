Triple-murder suspect nabbed

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Police arrested two high-profile fugitives over the weekend, including a primary suspect in a 2024 triple murder and a businessman accused of large-scale illegal recruitment, regional authorities said.

The Police Regional Office 3 reported that a 44-year-old man, listed as the most-wanted fugitive in Santa Cruz, Zambales, was captured Friday in Baguio City. The arrest followed a yearlong tracking operation by Zambales and Baguio police units.