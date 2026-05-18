Triple-murder suspect nabbed

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Police arrested two high-profile fugitives over the weekend, including a primary suspect in a 2024 triple murder and a businessman accused of large-scale illegal recruitment, regional authorities said.
The Police Regional Office 3 reported that a 44-year-old man, listed as the most-wanted fugitive in Santa Cruz, Zambales, was captured Friday in Baguio City. The arrest followed a yearlong tracking operation by Zambales and Baguio police units.
The suspect faces parricide charges for the December 2024 killings of his wife, their three-month-old daughter, and their domestic helper. He is being held without bail.
In a separate operation Thursday, authorities in Castillejos, Zambales, arrested a 61-year-old businessman wanted for large-scale and syndicated illegal recruitment.
The offense is also non-bailable. He is currently detained at the Castillejos municipal police station.
Brig. Gen. Jose B. Mendez, regional director of Police Regional Office 3, commended the tracking teams for the arrests.
“This proves that no matter where they hide, fugitives will eventually be held accountable,” Mendez said. “These accomplishments reflect our commitment to ensure justice is served and communities remain safe and secure.”
Philippine National Police chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the operations send a clear message to criminals attempting to evade the law. He also urged the public to continue cooperating with law enforcement to maintain order.