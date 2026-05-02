13 high-profile fugitives, 6 drug suspects fall in Pampanga ops

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Police arrested 13 high-profile fugitives, including two of Central Luzon’s most wanted persons, along with six drug suspects and a firearm dealer in a series of operations across Pampanga, the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) said.

Joint teams from San Fernando City Police Station, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 3, Regional Special Operations Group-Regional Intelligence Division 3, and Minalin Municipal Police Station apprehended the region’s Rank 4 and Rank 9 most wanted persons, who are facing charges of murder and statutory rape, on 1 May.