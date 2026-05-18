PRO3 arrests 2 high-profile fugitives in Baguio, Zambales

Authorities said the suspect is facing a parricide case as the alleged primary suspect in the killing of his wife, their three-month-old daughter, and their house helper in December 2024. The offense carries no recommended bail.

The operation was conducted by the Sta. Cruz Municipal Police Station and the Zambales Police Provincial Office’s Provincial Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the Baguio City Police Office Station 8 and the Police Regional Office-Cordillera Administrative Region.

The suspect is now under police custody pending proper proceedings.

Meanwhile, authorities in Castillejos, Zambales arrested a 61-year-old businessman on 14 May for alleged large-scale and syndicated illegal recruitment, also a non-bailable offense.

The suspect was apprehended by the Castillejos Municipal Police Station tracker team together with the Provincial Intelligence Unit and is currently detained at the local police station.

PRO3 regional director Jess Mendez commended the units involved in the successful operations.

“This proves that no matter where they hide, fugitives will eventually be held accountable. These accomplishments reflect our commitment to ensure justice is served and communities remain safe and secure,” Mendez said.

PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the operations send a strong message to criminals attempting to evade accountability.

He added that the PNP will continue relentlessly pursuing offenders involved in serious crimes and illegal activities.

Nartatez also urged the public to remain vigilant and continue supporting police operations, stressing that cooperation from communities remains vital in maintaining peace and order.

“Patuloy nating palalakasin ang ating kampanya laban sa mga kriminal na nagtatago sa batas. Mahalaga ang pakikiisa ng komunidad para mapanatili ang kaayusan at seguridad,” he said.