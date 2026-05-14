PNP, DoT, La Union launch tourist police unit

The initiative is aimed at enhancing security measures in the province’s key tourist destinations amid the continuous influx of local and foreign visitors in La Union, one of Northern Luzon’s top tourism hubs.

Leading the ceremony were Police Brigadier General Jovencio S. Badua Jr., acting regional director of PNP-PRO1; Governor Mario Eduardo C. Ortega; and Benjamin D. Manahan Jr., regional director of DoT Region 1.

Officials said the activation of the Tourist Police Unit highlights the growing collaboration among law enforcement agencies, local government units, and tourism stakeholders in ensuring the safety, order, and welfare of tourists visiting the province.

Also present during the signing ceremony were La Union Provincial Administrator Ramon B. Torres, NAPOLCOM La Union Provincial Officer Mary Hazel D. Gavina-Bela-o, and representatives from the tourism and hospitality sector.