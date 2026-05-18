La Union cops remind tourists to follow rules

Personnel of the San Juan Municipal Police Station went to the area to stop the dancing. Another video clip circulating online confirmed that the police intervened and halted the group.

Fortunately, no injuries or traffic accidents occurred during the incident.

LUPPO stressed that while it supports the local tourism industry and community culture of San Juan, maintaining safety and order in public spaces is its highest priority. The police office stated that holding unauthorized activities on a major national highway shows a disregard for public safety, disrupts traffic, and poses risks to both motorists and the participants themselves.

The local police also warned that they will not tolerate actions that compromise public order and safety. LUPPO appealed to both locals and visitors to enjoy the destinations of La Union responsibly, respect local communities, and follow existing laws to keep the province safe and peaceful.