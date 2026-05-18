‘Summer Capital’ fast-tracks delayed youth convergence center

“We’re accelerating everything this year,” Magalong said. “Except, of course, for the delay in the Youth Convergence Center, but the bidding is done.”

The mayor expressed optimism that the evaluation will yield positive results so that physical mobilization and construction can begin immediately.

City officials are meticulously reviewing proposals from four final project proponents. Magalong emphasized that this is the first time the city is utilizing a “design-and-build” framework for public infrastructure.