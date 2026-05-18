‘Summer Capital’ fast-tracks delayed youth convergence center

BAGUIO CITY — The local government is aggressively pushing to fast-track the construction of its youth convergence center this year following initial delays, Mayor Benjamin Magalong said Monday.
Magalong said the project is steadily moving forward now that the critical bidding phase has concluded. The city is conducting a post-qualification review of the winning bidder.
“We’re accelerating everything this year,” Magalong said. “Except, of course, for the delay in the Youth Convergence Center, but the bidding is done.”
The mayor expressed optimism that the evaluation will yield positive results so that physical mobilization and construction can begin immediately.
City officials are meticulously reviewing proposals from four final project proponents. Magalong emphasized that this is the first time the city is utilizing a “design-and-build” framework for public infrastructure.
According to Magalong, the method minimizes traditional gaps between the planning and execution phases, creating a more streamlined workflow for large-scale public works.
He confirmed that all future big-ticket projects in Baguio will adopt the design-and-build model to enhance efficiency, accountability, and speed in delivering key public facilities.