DPWH fast-tracks 5.9-km NE road project

The new access roads are designed to connect local communities to the Central Luzon Link Expressway.

Officials expect the project to drive economic growth in Nueva Ecija while providing a faster and safer commute for motorists.

“The president told us that these kinds of projects must be prioritized,” Dizon said. “The city of Cabanatuan has already started flattening this road. We owe it to the city to do our share.”

Dizon was accompanied during his visit by Rep. Jay Vergara and Mayor Myca Vergara.

Cabanatuan City currently relies on the Pan-Philippine Highway, also known as Daang Maharlika, as its primary route for regional travel.

The city is undergoing a significant infrastructure expansion to improve connectivity through new expressways and bypass roads.