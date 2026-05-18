Baguio fast-tracks construction of youth convergence center

The mayor explained that the city government is currently conducting the post-qualification process for the winning bidder.

“We’re accelerating everything this year. Except, of course, for the delay in the Youth Convergence Center, but the bidding is done,” Magalong said.

He expressed optimism that the evaluation process would proceed smoothly to allow immediate project mobilization.

Magalong added that the city government is carefully evaluating four final project proponents.

He noted that this would be the first time the city government would both design and build a major infrastructure project under a design-and-build approach.

According to the mayor, the method minimizes gaps between planning and implementation, resulting in a more streamlined process for large-scale public infrastructure projects.

Magalong also confirmed that future big-ticket projects in Baguio City will adopt the same design-and-build model to improve efficiency, accountability, and faster delivery of public facilities.