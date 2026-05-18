Sue Ramirez sees future family with Dominic Roque

Actress Sue Ramirez is beginning to imagine a future that includes motherhood, sharing that boyfriend Dominic Roque has inspired her to become more open to the idea of starting a family someday because of the kind of man he is away from the spotlight.

Speaking candidly about their relationship, Sue said she remains open to having children in the future if life leads them there.

“Why not! Sana, kung ibibigay (hopefully, if it is given). I think Dominic would be a very, very good father,” she shared.