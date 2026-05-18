Sue Ramirez sees future family with Dominic Roque

Actress Sue Ramirez is beginning to imagine a future that includes motherhood, sharing that boyfriend Dominic Roque has inspired her to become more open to the idea of starting a family someday because of the kind of man he is away from the spotlight.
Speaking candidly about their relationship, Sue said she remains open to having children in the future if life leads them there.
“Why not! Sana, kung ibibigay (hopefully, if it is given). I think Dominic would be a very, very good father,” she shared.
The actress went on to describe Dominic as someone deeply grounded in his values and family ties — qualities that made her admire him even more as their relationship progressed.
“Kung kilala n’yo lang talaga kung sino si Dom (if you only truly knew who Dom is), napakabuti, napakabait, napaka-family-oriented, god-fearing (he is very good, very kind, very family-oriented, god-fearing), I think sobrang perfect niya (he’s almost perfect),” she said.
Sue also admitted feeling grateful for finding a kind of love she did not expect at this stage in her life, especially as she approaches her 30s.
“Lagi ko sinasabi sa posts ko, ang suwerte ko talaga (I always say in my posts how lucky I am). ’Yun talaga na-fe-feel ko (that’s really what I feel). Minsan, ’pag tinitingnan ko siya, napapa-‘thank you, Lord’ ako (sometimes, when I look at him, I end up saying ‘thank you, Lord’). Hindi ko in-expect na almost 30, makakahanap pa ako ng sobrang bait (I didn’t expect that at almost 30, I would still find someone so kind),” she added.
The couple has continued to draw attention online for their affectionate moments and supportive dynamic, with fans praising the sincerity and warmth they show in public.