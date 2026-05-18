Star Worx’s Block One: Will they ever make it?

He took on different jobs across various television shows and productions, eventually earning the opportunity to work with industry greats he considers mentors, including Mitos Villareal, Al Quinn and Ading Fernando.

Even if he did not fully articulate it, one could sense that the discoveries, trials and errors, learnings, and the experience of witnessing stars rise to fame — seeing the fruits of hard work, discipline, commitment, love for the craft, and the responsibility that comes with it — are what continue to drive him.

“That keeps me going, you know, in the business. That’s entertainment. Nothing like it,” Manahan said.

Manahan understands that many of Philippine show business’ alpha stars and A-listers are already entering a more seasoned stage in their careers. Despite their name recall, respect, awards, critical acclaim, and established brands, some returns have diminished — particularly in terms of box-office earnings and television ratings. Endorsements have become fewer, while once-powerful fandoms have gradually dwindled. Sadly, many top-tier actors and actresses are now measured by the success or failure of their latest project.

New idols and fresh faces are needed to keep show business afloat, exciting, intriguing and profitable. Thus, with the arrival of Star Worx’s Block One, I cannot help but wonder: Do they have what it takes to survive and thrive in the highly competitive entertainment industry?

Block One

Composed of young men and women from the Gen Z demographic, Block One serves as the maiden batch of artists launched by TV5’s rebranded talent management arm, Star Worx.

These 16 newcomers underwent extensive preparations and workshops to hone their skills and are expected to star in TV5’s upcoming entertainment offerings, including musical variety shows, dramas, and other out-of-the-box programming.

During their launch, it was impressive to watch them dance in sync with the right attitude and energy. Several showcased strong singing abilities, while the way they carried themselves during the question-and-answer segment proved they had substance beyond their looks.

Bets

The indefinable X-factor made six Block One members stand out to me.

Among the young men were Nico Matugas — a digital creator, surfer, and Jesuit-educated AB Communications graduate from Ateneo de Manila University; Spencer Capistrano, whose photogenic features and matinee-idol appeal came with an intriguing antagonist vibe; and Patrick Ballesteros, who already feels VJ- and DJ-ready because of his excellent voice modulation.

Among the young women, Celyn David reminded me of a young Hilda Koronel. Steph Razon danced and moved like Jagger onstage, commanding strong presence, while the statuesque Rahil Gatali exuded the aura of a supermodel.

The other Block One artists are Adam Buck, Amo Wilding, Chan Martin and Wayne Leonard among the young men, while Carmela Lorzano, Kaithlyn King, Keisha Serna, Marthena Jickain, Nathalie Apollo, and Selina Griffin complete the female roster.

Factor in luck, timing, projects that spark curiosity and audience support, loyal fans, media clamor, strong talent management, and the magic and pixie dust that only Johnny Manahan seems capable of wielding, and these artists from “Star Worx’s Block One” just might make it after all.