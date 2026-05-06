Mr. M ushers in a new era with TV5’s Star Worx

The launch event on May 5 was more than a simple rebranding. It served as the formal introduction of the “Star Worx 16,” the first batch of artists trained under the agency’s intensive development program. Since the beginning of 2026, the young performers have undergone workshops focused on acting, singing, dancing, communication skills, and Filipino language training as part of a holistic preparation for mainstream entertainment.

Speaking during the launch, Mr. M reflected on how his partnership with TV5 had long been in the works.

“Actually, nag-usap na kami ni Mr. Pangilinan noon pa, maybe five years ago.”

Despite working in different networks over the years, Manahan said his relationship with the MediaQuest group remained intact.

“And we found ourselves together. And I’m so happy because, I feel so comfortable here at TV5 and many old faces here…”

During his speech, the veteran director also acknowledged the people behind the scenes who helped him throughout his journey in talent development, including former colleagues he worked with during his years in the industry.

“So anyway, it takes a lot of people actually to create artists’ work, make stars.”

He emphasized that creating successful performers has never been a one-man effort.

“And a lot of people working, ako lang ang namahala.”

Manahan added that talent development requires dedication, patience, and the right support system before an artist can truly shine.

“Of course, you work, you do the work and then, katulad sa sinasabing ‘the magic happens,’ magiging stars na sila.”

“You do the work, with a little bit of luck and help from these people, they can become stars.”

The launch also featured energetic performances and introductions from the Star Worx talents, including moments that drew cheers from the audience, with rising artist Arniel catching attention after enthusiastically entertaining the crowd during the presentation.

With Mr. M now steering the direction of Star Worx, TV5 positions itself to become an even stronger force in artist development, signaling its commitment to producing fresh faces ready to compete in the evolving entertainment landscape.

For many in the industry, the arrival of Star Worx represents more than a new agency — it marks the beginning of another era shaped by one of Philippine showbiz’s most respected star makers.