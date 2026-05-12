13 senators back Cayetano for Senate presidency

The oath-taking ceremony was administered by Senator Camille Villar, with Senator Pia Cayetano and Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano standing beside the new Senate chief.

Hours after the leadership shakeup, Senator Bong Go denied circulating rumors that there was a plan to block the convening of the impeachment court for Vice President Sara Duterte.

Cayetano also clarified that the sudden leadership change was not connected to Duterte’s impeachment case, saying the process is protected under the Constitution. Instead, he said the leadership transition was driven by concerns over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, threats posed by artificial intelligence, and hunger.

He also cited biblical passages emphasizing that the “truth shall set us free,” saying the country must be freed from conflicts both within and outside the national government.

Cayetano further warned against using impeachment proceedings as a shortcut to remove political rivals, amid allegations against Duterte involving the misuse of government funds, threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and her declared intention to run for president in 2028.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives of the Philippines proceeded with voting on the transmittal of the Articles of Impeachment against Duterte to the Senate. Lawmakers voted 257-25 in favor of the impeachment complaint.

As the new Senate President, Cayetano is expected to preside over Senate proceedings involving the impeachment case, which had previously stalled in the chamber.