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San Fernando marks National Flag Days with citywide display mandate

PHILIPPINE flags fly at a landmark in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga, ahead of the nationwide observance of National Flag Days.
PHILIPPINE flags fly at a landmark in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga, ahead of the nationwide observance of National Flag Days. Photograph courtesy of City of Fernando PIO
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CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Mayor Vilma Balle-Caluag has ordered all government offices, businesses and households in the city to prominently display the Philippine flag from 28 May to 12 June in observance of National Flag Days.

The directive complies with Republic Act 8491, also known as the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines, which mandates the display of and respect for the national symbol during this annual period.

PHILIPPINE flags fly at a landmark in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga, ahead of the nationwide observance of National Flag Days.
San Fernando orders display of Philippine flag for National Flag Days

Under the executive order, the mandate applies to all government agencies, schools, commercial establishments, private buildings and residences across the city.

“This activity aims to encourage every Fernandino to show patriotism and love for country, as our national flag serves as the ultimate symbol of our nation’s identity, freedom and unity,” Caluag said during a Monday flag ceremony.

PHILIPPINE flags fly at a landmark in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga, ahead of the nationwide observance of National Flag Days.
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City officials stressed that community participation is vital to maintaining nationalism and recognizing the country’s freedoms.

The public was also reminded to follow proper flag etiquette and guidelines as stipulated by law. 

National Flag Days Philippines 2026
an Fernando Pampanga Philippine flag order
RA 8491 Flag and Heraldic Code observance
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