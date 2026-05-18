San Fernando marks National Flag Days with citywide display mandate

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Mayor Vilma Balle-Caluag has ordered all government offices, businesses and households in the city to prominently display the Philippine flag from 28 May to 12 June in observance of National Flag Days.

The directive complies with Republic Act 8491, also known as the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines, which mandates the display of and respect for the national symbol during this annual period.