San Fernando marks National Flag Days with citywide display mandate

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Mayor Vilma Balle-Caluag has ordered all government offices, businesses and households in the city to prominently display the Philippine flag from 28 May to 12 June in observance of National Flag Days.
The directive complies with Republic Act 8491, also known as the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines, which mandates the display of and respect for the national symbol during this annual period.
Under the executive order, the mandate applies to all government agencies, schools, commercial establishments, private buildings and residences across the city.
“This activity aims to encourage every Fernandino to show patriotism and love for country, as our national flag serves as the ultimate symbol of our nation’s identity, freedom and unity,” Caluag said during a Monday flag ceremony.
City officials stressed that community participation is vital to maintaining nationalism and recognizing the country’s freedoms.
The public was also reminded to follow proper flag etiquette and guidelines as stipulated by law.