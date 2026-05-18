San Fernando orders display of Philippine flag for National Flag Days

Under the order, all government offices, agencies, instrumentalities, business establishments, schools, private buildings, and residences across the city are encouraged to hoist and display the Philippine flag during the designated period.

“This activity aims to encourage every Fernandino to show patriotism and love for country, as our national flag serves as the ultimate symbol of our nation’s identity, freedom, and unity,” Caluag said during Monday’s flag ceremony.

City officials also stressed that active public participation is important in preserving the spirit of nationalism and recognizing the value of the freedoms and rights enjoyed by Filipinos today.

The public was likewise reminded to observe proper flag etiquette and follow guidelines provided under the law.