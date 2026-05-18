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San Fernando orders display of Philippine flag for National Flag Days

Observe National Flag Days! Display of Philippine Flag enjoined in San Fernando from May 28 to June 12
Observe National Flag Days! Display of Philippine Flag enjoined in San Fernando from May 28 to June 12CSFP IO
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CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Mayor Vilma Balle-Caluag has directed all offices, establishments, and households in the city to prominently display the Philippine flag in observance of National Flag Days from 28 May to 12 June.

The directive complies with Republic Act No. 8491, or the “Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines,” which mandates the proper display and respect for the country’s national symbol during the annual observance.

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Under the order, all government offices, agencies, instrumentalities, business establishments, schools, private buildings, and residences across the city are encouraged to hoist and display the Philippine flag during the designated period.

“This activity aims to encourage every Fernandino to show patriotism and love for country, as our national flag serves as the ultimate symbol of our nation’s identity, freedom, and unity,” Caluag said during Monday’s flag ceremony.

City officials also stressed that active public participation is important in preserving the spirit of nationalism and recognizing the value of the freedoms and rights enjoyed by Filipinos today.

The public was likewise reminded to observe proper flag etiquette and follow guidelines provided under the law.

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