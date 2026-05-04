San Fernando places 77 workers in weeklong job push

“Our vision of zero unemployment is not just a goal—it is a promise we keep to every Fernandino who is willing and able to work. Through ‘Fernandino, Tara Magobra!’, we open doors of opportunity for all, ensuring no one is left behind in our journey toward progress,” Caluag said.

Data from the City Public Employment Services Office showed the number of unemployed residents dropped from 975 last week to 898 as of 4 May.

Caluag said the gains form part of the “Fernandino, Tara Magobra!” program, or the Zero Unemployment Project, launched in July 2025.

The initiative provides job and livelihood opportunities for fresh graduates, displaced workers, returning overseas Filipino workers and aspiring entrepreneurs. It also includes free skills training, livelihood assistance and programs for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

During the same event, Caluag also cited updates on educational grant distribution, measures addressing water and electricity concerns and a food relief program targeting 90,000 households.

The city is also observing Ease of Doing Business Month to promote efficient and transparent public services.

Caluag reaffirmed the local government’s commitment to inclusive employment and economic stability for residents.