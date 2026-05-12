House names 11-member prosecution panel for Sara impeachment trial

Here were the solons named and elected as prosecutors:

Dinagat Island Rep. Kaka Bag-ao

Manila 3rd District Rep. Joel Chua

Iloilo 3rd District Rep. Lorenz Defensor

Mamamayang Liberal Partylist Rep. Leila de Lima

Akbayan Partylist Rep. Chel Diokno

Bukidnon 2nd District Rep. Keith Flores

1-Rider Partylist Rep. Rodge Gutierrez

Batangas 2nd District Rep. Gerville Luistro

Bicol Saro Rep. Terry Ridon

Cagayan de Oro 1st District Rep. Lordan Suan

San Juan Rep. Ysabel Zamora

These members are tasked to present the evidence indicated in the Articles of Impeachment against the Vice President which mainly focus on allegations surrounding unexplained wealth, misuse of public funds, bribery, and grave threats towards public officials.

Aside from evidence presentation, they would also be tasked with substantiating the charges as representatives of the lower house.

On Monday, 11 May, the Vice President was officially impeached from the House of Representatives in a resounding vote of 257-25-9, a number that exceeded the previous tally of 215 in 2025.

Upon the transmittal of the impeachment articles, Senate is expected to convene as impeachment court “forthwith” as prescribed under the Constitution.