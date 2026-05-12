House names 11-member prosecution panel for Sara impeachment trial

The House of Representatives have officially selected the 11 lawmakers that would comprise the prosecution panel that would be sent to the Senate in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.
The motion to elect the solons was made by House Deputy Speaker and Las Piñas 2nd District Rep. Mark Anthony Santos who said that the selection was in accordance with Section 16 Rule 6 of the rules of procedure in impeachment proceedings.
Here were the solons named and elected as prosecutors:
Dinagat Island Rep. Kaka Bag-ao
Manila 3rd District Rep. Joel Chua
Iloilo 3rd District Rep. Lorenz Defensor
Mamamayang Liberal Partylist Rep. Leila de Lima
Akbayan Partylist Rep. Chel Diokno
Bukidnon 2nd District Rep. Keith Flores
1-Rider Partylist Rep. Rodge Gutierrez
Batangas 2nd District Rep. Gerville Luistro
Bicol Saro Rep. Terry Ridon
Cagayan de Oro 1st District Rep. Lordan Suan
San Juan Rep. Ysabel Zamora
These members are tasked to present the evidence indicated in the Articles of Impeachment against the Vice President which mainly focus on allegations surrounding unexplained wealth, misuse of public funds, bribery, and grave threats towards public officials.
Aside from evidence presentation, they would also be tasked with substantiating the charges as representatives of the lower house.
On Monday, 11 May, the Vice President was officially impeached from the House of Representatives in a resounding vote of 257-25-9, a number that exceeded the previous tally of 215 in 2025.
Upon the transmittal of the impeachment articles, Senate is expected to convene as impeachment court “forthwith” as prescribed under the Constitution.