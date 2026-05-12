House picks 11 prosecutors

The lawmakers named as prosecutors were:

Kaka Bag-ao of Dinagat Islands; Joel Chua of Manila’s 3rd District; Lorenz Defensor of Iloilo’s 3rd District; Leila de Lima of Mamamayang Liberal Partylist; Chel Diokno of Akbayan Partylist; Keith Flores of Bukidnon’s 2nd District; Rodge Gutierrez of 1-Rider Partylist; Gerville Luistro of Batangas’ 2nd District; Terry Ridon of Bicol Saro Partylist; Lordan Suan of Cagayan de Oro’s 1st District; and Ysabel Zamora of San Juan.

The panel will present evidence and substantiate the allegations in the Articles of Impeachment against Duterte, including accusations involving unexplained wealth, misuse of public funds, bribery and grave threats against public officials.

All 11 lawmakers selected for the prosecution panel are lawyers.

Among them, only Chua, Defensor, Flores, Gutierrez and Zamora served during the previous impeachment proceedings, as several former prosecutors were not reelected in the 2025 elections.

On 11 May, the House impeached Duterte in a 257-25-9 vote, surpassing the previous tally of 215 recorded in 2025.

Following the transmittal of the Articles of Impeachment, the Senate is expected to convene as an impeachment court “forthwith,” as required under the Constitution.