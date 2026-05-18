Ramos eyes redemption

CAVINTI, Laguna — Sean Ramos returns to familiar ground this week carrying both confidence and unfinished business as he spices up a stellar field in the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship, which gets underway Tuesday at the Caliraya Springs Golf and Country Club here.

Fresh from a near-breakthrough on the Asian Development Tour (ADT) in Malaysia, where he lost in a three-man playoff in Selangor two weeks ago, Ramos hopes to ride that momentum into what could be a long-awaited second Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) title.

“Definitely, I’m very hungry for a win after coming off a good week at ADT in Malaysia,” Ramos said.